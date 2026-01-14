Taylor-Made Homefront: 2025 in review, a calmer market takes shape

By Chad Taylor, the Taylor-Made Team

The real estate books are officially closed on 2025. So where did we land, and where are we headed next? Let’s dig in.

For this column, I’m looking at Johnson County as a whole. And before anyone fires off an email about how their street feels totally different, you’re not wrong. Talking about the real estate market countywide is a lot like saying it’s going to rain today. Some areas will get soaked, others will barely see a cloud. Different cities, subdivisions, and even individual streets operate as their own micro-markets, each with its own supply, demand, and buyer behavior.

So consider this a 30,000 foot overview of the Johnson County housing market.

We ended 2025 with roughly 1.9 months of housing supply. On paper, that still reads as a seller leaning market. In reality, though, November and December didn’t feel that way at all. Buyer urgency cooled, homes took longer to sell, and pricing had to be more thoughtful. As I write this, the current sales pace puts us closer to 3.82 months of supply, which nudges us into balanced market territory.

That shift showed up clearly in days on market. We hit a low of about 28 days in July, then gradually climbed to 47 days by December. That extra time matters. Buyers no longer feel forced to make snap decisions, and sellers have had to be more realistic from day one.

Pricing trends reflect the same theme. The average list to sale price ratio dipped to 99.8 percent. That may sound tight but compared to the 5 to 10 percent over list offers buyers were routinely making not long ago; this is a very different experience. Negotiation is back on the table, even if it’s subtle.

Interest rates have also helped calm things down. While they’re still higher than many buyers would love, rates have stabilized enough to reduce the wait and see paralysis. Stability, even at higher levels, is often more important than dramatic drops.

Now, despite inventory sitting closer to 3.82 months, we did see a few multiple offer situations pop up over the weekend. Mild weather and early year optimism can do that. Some buyers are clearly trying to get ahead of the spring market rather than compete in it.

Zooming out, the bigger story is this. Active listings have been increasing gradually over the past couple of years. Inventory is growing, days on market are longer, and buyers have the time and space to make more thoughtful decisions. That’s not a bad thing. A calmer real estate environment is a healthier one. Panic rarely serves buyers or sellers well.

Looking ahead, the National Association of Realtors is forecasting a roughly 14 percent increase in home sales in 2026. That suggests more activity, but not necessarily a return to chaos. Buyers should expect more choices and a bit more negotiating power. Sellers, meanwhile, may need to reset expectations shaped by the hyper competitive years and focus instead on smart pricing, strong presentation, and strategic incentives.

The takeaway is simple. The market is normalizing. It’s less frantic, more balanced, and more thoughtful. That’s good news for everyone willing to adapt.