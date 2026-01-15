Lori Crimm

Lori Farmer Crimm, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones on December 28th, 2025. Lori was born on May 7, 1961 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Maxwell Farmer and Kathryn Farmer (Burbick). She graduated in 1979 from Mainland High School. Lori attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas where she obtained a degree in Education, graduating in 1983.

While in Texas, she met and married Thomas “Butch” Crimm (married 1987, divorced 2010). They remained in the Dallas/Fort Worth area until 1997. Lori worked as an elementary school teacher at Spring Garden Elementary in the Hurst-Euless-Bedford School System. She joined Mary Kay Consultants in 1989 and rose to the level of a Senior Sales Director, leading teams and maintaining a healthy business for several years. She hosted many Mary Kay parties over the years, bringing joy and confidence to dozens of women. Many of her most special and lifelong friendships were formed out of this time in her life.

In 1995, Lori and Butch welcomed their first daughter, Kathryn “Wheeler” Crimm in Dallas, Texas, and their second daughter Maxine Carlyn Crimm in 2001 after moving to Prairie Village, Kansas, eventually settling in Overland Park, Kansas. Her daughters were Lori’s world and her “two reasons my heart beats,” and she spoke to anyone who would listen about them, their accomplishments, and the many reasons she was proud of them.

Lori enjoyed substitute teaching in Johnson County, Kansas from time to time and found joy in being around school-age children. She received many hand-drawn cards from students thanking her for her care and attention. Lori also held several receptionist jobs over the last several years including roles with Rising Star Elementary School and, most recently, the Mission Chateau and Clairidge Court retirement communities. She loved her work and formed meaningful relationships with students, residents, and coworkers.

She loved to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs (especially with Stacy and Chris Brunner), the Royals, and her Baylor Bears — and even the Dallas Cowboys on occasion. There are few things that brought her more joy than a night out dancing at Funkytown with friends.

Wherever Lori went and whatever she did, her beauty, exuberance, tenderness, kindness, and love of Jesus shone brightly. She was a fiercely loyal and deeply empathetic friend and confidant. Her creativity brought much beauty into the world. Her friends and family know her for her knack for decorating, thrifting, painting, and other creative hobbies. She loved a good laugh, and we will miss her laughter perhaps most of all.

Lori is preceded in death by her father, Maxwell Farmer, and mother, Kathryn Burbick Farmer, as well as her half brothers Jerry Farmer, Donald Farmer, and Richard Farmer. She is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Wheeler Fisher (Crimm), and her husband, Jacob Fisher; her daughter, Maxie Carlyn Crimm; her sister-in-law, Pat Wisham, who led Lori to Christ; and many dear friends who treated her as family over the years.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 7th at 2pm at South Broadland Presbyterian Church, 7850 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. Kindly RSVP at this link: https://evite.me/BY6D5VwAgA

In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome as the family is still covering funeral and end-of days-expenses, as well as emergency travel. Anything that anyone feels led to give will be used to cover these practical expenses. https://gofund.me/415418ed4

