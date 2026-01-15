Wednesday, September 6th, 1939 – Monday, January 12th, 2026

Sharon Lee Keegan (Wilson), age 86, of Pomona, Kansas, passed away on January 12, 2026. She was born on September 6, 1939, in Lawrence, Kansas, to Helen and Lawrence Wilson of De Soto, Kansas. She graduated from De Soto High School in 1957.

After a brief time in Clovis, New Mexico, Sharon returned to Kansas, where she spent the remainder of her life. She married Jerry Keegan on December 28, 1963, in Olathe, Kansas. Together, they welcomed four children—three daughters and one son—and made their home in De Soto until 1980, when they moved their family to a small farm in Pomona, Kansas, where they became dairy farmers.

Sharon was a talented baker and was well known for creating elaborate and beautiful cakes for weddings and birthdays—often by request and always remembered. After settling in Pomona, she turned a lifelong dream into reality by opening her first restaurant in the small town. She later opened a second restaurant, where she cooked, served, and became a local legend for her delicious food and warm, welcoming hospitality. After many years of dedication and hard work, Sharon closed the restaurants to focus on her family.

In her later years, Sharon found joy tending her flower beds and spending time in her kitchen. She cherished being surrounded by her children and grandchildren, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and faithfully kept up with current events through the Fox News Channel.

Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn Kay Jensen of Olathe, Kansas, and her brother, Frank Neal Strickland of Kansas City, Kansas.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Keegan of Pomona, Kansas; her children, Stacey (Tim) Fisher of De Soto, Kansas; Christy Keegan of Ottawa, Kansas; Patrick (Sherie) Keegan of Paola, Kansas; and Brandi Keegan of Ottawa, Kansas; as well as nieces, a nephew, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Quenemo, Kansas

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.