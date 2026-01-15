Steven Neil Pearce, 62, passed away on January 10, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas. He was born in Woodland, California, to Robert Brent Pearce and Margaret Louise (O’Neill) Pearce.

After several moves around the country, Steve’s family settled in Ames, Iowa, where he spent his youth enjoying time with family and embracing a wide range of interests. He loved outdoor activities, animals, drawing, painting, reading, philosophizing, debating, playing many sports, and participating in the occasional shenanigans—one of which may have included adopting an iguana that grew to be far more than a few feet long. Most importantly, he became a devoted Iowa State fan.

Following high school, Steve attended Iowa State University, where he majored in Political Science. After graduating, he began his career in finance at DST Systems in Kansas City. It was there that he met his wife, Robin Adell Cantrell. While dating, Steve met Robin’s daughter, Ashley, whom he embraced as his own—and Robin’s cat, Magic, who quickly adopted Steve as her father. Steve and Robin were later engaged and married on April 20, 1996.

Three months after their wedding, Steve moved to Lenexa, Kansas, with Robin and Ashley, where the family welcomed their first dog, Oscar. In June of 1998, their daughter, Callie, was born, followed by their youngest child and only son, Nate, in 2001. After the births of his two grandchildren in 2008 and 2012, Steve completed the family once more by adopting the latest family dog, Kenji.

Throughout his life, Steve shared his passions with the people he loved. Whether watching Iowa State games with family, dining out with friends, traveling the world with his wife, cheering on his children, or simply enjoying a morning cup of coffee, he did everything with joy.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brent Pearce. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 29 years, Robin Pearce; his children, Callie (Skyler) Holmes, Nathaniel Pearce, and Ashley Hayward; his grandchildren, Jade Ault and Braylinn Hayward; his mother, Peg Pearce; his siblings, Eric Pearce, Pam (Kirk) Drees, and Ginny (Tom) Haensel; his dog, Kenji; and a loving extended family.

A celebration of life will be held on March 19, 2026, at 5:30PM. at Lake Quivira Country Club, 100 Crescent Blvd, Lake Quivira, KS 66217.

