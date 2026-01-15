Wednesday, November 4th, 1942 – Tuesday, January 13th, 2026

William Paul Wacaser, 83, Gardner, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at University of Kansas Health Systems, Olathe, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

William was born on November 4, 1942 in Kansas City, Kansas to John A. Wacaser and Annabella (Freeman) Wacaser. He grew up in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Washington High School. William was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was a distribution clerk for the United States Post Office. On November 6, 1982, William married Mary Kay Brill in Kansas City, Kansas. He enjoyed bowling and playing pool. William really enjoyed playing card games and Scrabble with his family. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren. William lived in Glen Elder, Kansas before moving to Gardner six years ago. He was a member of the American Legion in Glen Elder.

He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings: John D. Wacaser, Roger Wacaser and Sandra Cabraces. He is survived by his wife Mary Kay, Gardner, Kansas; daughter Rachel Jones, Gardner, Kansas; brother George Wacaser, Kansas City, Missouri; sister Candy Wacaser and grandchildren: Orianna, Patience, Alexander, Jedidiah and Penelope. He is also survived by family members: Pam Sipes, Nelson Bell, Pat Bell, Sean Sipes and Robyn LaCasse.

