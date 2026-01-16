fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: BV Unmuted – Legislative

In the latest episode of BV Unmuted, the official podcast of Blue Valley Schools, Superintendent Dr. Chapman, joined by Blue Valley Board President Jan Kessinger and Vice President Clay Norkey and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy McFadden, discusses Blue Valley’s 2026 Legislative priorities ahead of the 2026 Kansas Legislative session.

Listen to the podcast episode on Buzzsprout or search “BV Unmuted” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

