Your Library: Talk directly with lawmakers at Legislative Coffee Series

Johnson County Library, in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Johnson County, is bringing back the Legislative Coffee Series to foster respectful dialogue and community engagement.

These free events give residents a chance to meet state senators and representatives who serve Johnson County, ask questions and learn about issues shaping daily life. The goal is to make government more accessible and provide a civil space for conversation.

State and local decisions affect schools, roads, taxes and public services. Legislative Coffees keep the focus close to home and help bridge the gap between lawmakers and the people they represent.

“The Coffees are a place where elected officials and the community can connect in a safe and impartial space,” said Program Coordinator Ashley Fick. “Legislators hear what matters most to residents and participants get updates on what is happening at the Capitol and in committees.”

Each session begins with brief remarks from participating legislators, followed by audience questions. Priority goes to questions that affect the most people or come up most often.

The series grew out of a partnership between the Library and the League of Women Voters to expand public access to elected officials. All legislators with Johnson County constituents are invited. Library staff set expectations at the start to keep discussions courteous and productive.

Free coffee and doughnuts add a welcoming touch. Contact information for participating legislators is shared so conversations can continue after the event.

Event details

Sessions run from 10 to 11 a.m. at these Library branches:

Jan 24: Blue Valley Library

Jan 31: Merriam Plaza Library

Feb 14: Central Resource Library

Those who can’t attend in person can watch live on the Library’s YouTube channel. For accessibility or accommodations, email ask@jocolibrary.org or call 913-826-4600 at least two weeks before the event.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom