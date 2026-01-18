The Scoop: Now presenting – K.C.!

By Ian Miller

Using a wheelchair is not a disability at The Golden Scoop! Rolling through his day with confidence, purpose, and a friendly smile for everyone he meets, Super Scooper Kyle (or K.C., as everyone calls him) is an excellent example of the quality employees who staff our shops! K.C. has been working at The Golden Scoop for about a year and a half and is loving what he does, especially working the drive-through!

“I love it,” said K.C. “The drive-through [and] wearing the headset . . . [and also] folding towels.”

I asked him where he had worked before coming to The Golden Scoop, and he said he had previously worked at Hallmark as a merchandise stocker. At The Golden Scoop, K.C. certainly puts those same job skills to wonderful use throughout his shift! His love of working the drive-through lane makes him a perfect ambassador for our company, being the face many of our customers will see every day, and his new cashiering skills are the icing on top of an already stellar job!

I asked if he would recommend working at The Golden Scoop, and he said, “Come work here!” We absolutely agree with him!

The Golden Scoop thrives when our employees thrive as well, and K.C. is the perfect example of a thriving employee! Starting this month, we will be featuring one outstanding employee after another, introducing you to the team of Super Scoopers who are the life of our shops – and of the party, when it comes to it! Stay tuned to take a closer look at more of our wonderful employees in the months ahead!