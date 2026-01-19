JCCC Updates: Through the cold, toward the goal – the power of spring semester

Welcome to Perspectives from the President, where Dr. Tony Miksa shares insights on life at Johnson County Community College, living in Kansas, higher education news, and the experiences that shape our campus community. From personal reflections to broader topics about college life and learning, these articles offer a glimpse into his journey as President and vision for JCCC.

It’s time for the start of the Spring 2026 semester, and for many, this can be a challenging time of year. In Kansas, we face unpredictable weather—one day it might be 60 degrees, and the next, we have six inches of snow. When we leave work and school, it’s dark and cold, and most of the time, all we want to do is come home, curl up on the couch, and wrap ourselves in a warm blanket.

Before you settle into that “curl-up-on-the-couch” mindset, I’d like to explain why the spring semester at JCCC—or any college—is one of the best times to be in school. I agree, nights are long and days are short. As a mountain and road biker, it’s tough to get a ride in after work. I long for the days when I can hop on my bike and let the challenges of the day fade away. However, this lack of riding time helps me sharpen my focus on my work at JCCC and reminds me how much I love biking—something I’ll be back to in just a few months.

As a student, now is the time to focus on your classes and appreciate the opportunity to receive a high-quality education at JCCC. We look forward to celebrating the thousands of you who will earn degrees and certificates this spring as you take the next step in your careers and education.

For many, that next step is transferring to a four-year institution. Data shows that approximately 72% of our students who transfer to a public four-year Kansas institution receive their bachelor’s degree. This should give you confidence! If you can focus for one more semester, you’ll be prepared for your next chapter.

For those heading into the workforce in fields like nursing, HVAC, and fashion, local employers have made it clear—you’ll be in high demand.

For students continuing at JCCC, know that you’re part of an institution that ranks well above the national average for student satisfaction and re-enrollment. According to the most recent Noel-Levitz Student Satisfaction survey, 79% of our students are satisfied or highly satisfied at JCCC, compared to the national average of 70%. Furthermore, 88% of students would choose to re-enroll at JCCC, compared to only 79% nationally.

So, while it may be dark and cold at the start of the spring semester, there’s so much to look forward to—like longer, warmer days, which began increasing after the winter solstice on December 21, 2025. A recent article I read noted that we gain as much as 20 minutes of daylight per week after the solstice!

I hope by the end of the Spring 2026 semester, JCCC will have inspired and transformed you as you progress towards your educational goals. The future looks bright for JCCC students and graduates!