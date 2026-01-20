January 29, 1948 — January 15, 2026

Shawnee

Paul Bruce Mingucci; father of Paul, Bryan and Patrick, beloved stepfather for Hannah and Teddy, adored Papa to Henry and Bunny, passed gently on Thursday 1/15/2026. He is deeply grieved by Katherine, by his best friend, lover and wife of 20 years.

Bruce went down many different career paths in his life. However, he is not defined by what he was, rather by who he was. Kind, funny, loyal, irreverent, caring, and profoundly committed to those he loved. He is and will continue to be remembered as a good man and greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at Lenexa Cemetery on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 2:00 pm. The family suggests memorials be made payable to the ASPCA in honor of Bruce.

