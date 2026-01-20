In Loving Memory

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of George E. Sweeney Jr. at the age of 75, who left us on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at his senior living facility in Lenexa, Kansas.

George was born to Kathleen L. Sweeney and George E. Sweeney Sr. on September 5, 1950 in Kansas City, Mo. George grew up in Prairie Village, Kansas and attended St. Anne’s grade school and graduated from Bishop Miege High School. He continued his education by attending an electronics trade school and working at Burnstein & Applebee electronics store where he met his wife Maria J. Acosta from Donna, Tx. He then pursued a career in the dental field as a dental technician where he created and repaired custom dental prosthetics like crowns, bridges, dentures, and orthodontic devices. In his work he used hand tools, ceramics, wax, and modern CAD/CAM technology which allowed him to utilize his electronic background to repair and refine his lab equipment. He started his own dental lab where he provided his expertise as a technician to several dentists. Through this work he was able to restore many smiles.

George loved spending time and taking care of his wife, daughters and grandchildren. In his spare time, he enjoyed designing home sound systems and tinkering with anything electronic. He was very proud of his custom in home movie theater that he built in his basement. This included surround sound and a big 80-inch screen tv that rivaled any theater. He worked hard on maintaining his home in Lenexa, Kansas always doing upgrades to it.

His wife Maria, his children Melissa and Maria P. Sweeney, brother, sisters and grandchildren and extended family will forever love and miss him.

George E. Sweeney Jr. is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Maria J. Sweeney, two daughters, Melissa A. Sweeney and Maria P. Sweeney, Grandchildren Ara Cousins, Brittany Sweeney, Tanner Long, and Anthony Sweeney, brother Bart Sweeney, and two sisters Teresa Sweeney and Kathleen Sweeney. George is preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen L. Sweeney, father, George E. Sweeney Sr. and his brother Mike Sweeney as well as several extended family members.

George E. Sweeney Jr. life will be celebrated at a memorial service on February 14th 2026 at 11am at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 11300 W 103rd Street Overland Park, Kansas 66214. Rosary will take place before service with a reception in the parish hall following the Mass. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects and share their memories. Inurnment will be held privately with family at a later date.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.