George T. Dixon

June 8, 1926 – January 16, 2026

George Truitt Dixon, age 99, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on January 16, 2026, at The Forum of Overland Park.

George Truitt Dixon was born in Pasco, Washington, to Jesse and Bertha Dixon. As a young child, he moved from Washington to Siler City, North Carolina. He graduated from Bonlee High School and then attended and graduated from Mars Hill College. He worked for 42 years at the General Motors Fairfax Plant, located in Kansas City, Kansas. During his career at General Motors, he worked in various parts of the plant, eventually becoming a water-treatment operator.

George Truitt Dixon proudly served in the army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. His dedication extended beyond service, as he actively supported fellow veterans through The Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) Chapter #1-18 in Johnson County, Kansas, participating in events and helping to raise funds for the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Overland Park.

Outside of military service and General Motors, George enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, carpentry, and serving his church. He was happiest when he was in the fields hunting with his sons, grandson, or best friend. He was primarily known for his strong commitment to fellow veterans, his enjoyment of the outdoors, his love for his family, especially his grandson, and his integrity.

Two sons survive George Truitt Dixon. Roger Dixon of Olathe, Kansas, and Morgan Dixon and his wife, Robin of Topeka, Kansas. He is also survived by his grandson, Scott Dixon, and wife, Mikayla Dixon. Additionally, he leaves behind three great-grandchildren- Brady Dixon, Charlotte Dixon, and Elanor Dixon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Dixon. He also had three siblings who passed away before him- sister, Beth Dixon, and brothers, John Dixon and Bob Dixon.

Details for a celebration of life are pending at this time.

