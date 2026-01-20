December 1, 1934 — January 18, 2026

Overland Park

Hanna R. Mann, 91, of Overland Park, KS died on January 18, 2026 at Delmar Gardens of Overland Park.

Hanna was born on December 1, 1934 in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert E. and Mary E. (Fulton) Coleman. She grew up in Kansas City Kansas attending Argentine High School. She married Howard L Mann who was stationed at Fort Leavenworth during his military career. She was a dedicated Army wife and Mother who loved her family and traveling to different destinations as part of his military deployments. Her favorite was Germany on two different occasions. They settled back in Overland Park Kansas where Hanna worked as a Typesetter for many years at Intercollegiate press. Hanna enjoyed singing around the house as many can attest. After retirement they were active in a local Square dancing club traveling to national conventions regularly. They enjoyed many years attending craft shows selling hand made and painted items. They regularly camped as part of a club and spent a number of winters together as “snowbirds” traveling South during the colder months in their trailer. Her favorite bible verse was the 23rd Psalm.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Leo Mann; parents, Robert Coleman, Mary Coleman, sisters Mary Jane Daniels, Emalou Hurst and Carolyn Foster.

Survivors include her children, Martin “Bob” Mann, Howard “Tony” Mann, Mary Mann; Grandchildren Shellie Mann, Kyle Mann, Travis Mann; Great Grandchildren Elliott Mann and Sienna Mann.

A graveside service will be 10:00 am, Friday, January 23, 2026 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, 150 Muncie Rd, Leavenworth, KS 66048.

Memorial contributions may be made to Phoenix Hospice, 6803 W 64th St Suite 101, Overland Park, KS 66202.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.