July 20, 1933 — January 14, 2026

Overland Park

Harold “Hal” Eastham Jr. was born on July 20, 1933, to Harold and Agnes Eastham in Putnam, Connecticut. He passed away peacefully on January 14, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

In his free time, Hal enjoyed RC model airplanes, ping pong, flying with his pilot’s license, and cheering on the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs. Above all else, his greatest joy was spending time with family at the Lake of the Ozarks. Family members fondly recall growing up on skis with fishing poles in their hands. Hal loved driving the boat, sharing the beauty of the lake, and proudly showing off his water-skiing skills.

Hal was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gwili Eastham. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Walker; his son, Jason Eastham; his grandchildren, JohnScott Walker (Clara), Ashley Williams, Jacey Eastham, and Halley Eastham; his great-grandchildren, Kiara, Kamber, Gabriel, and Janiyah; and his great-great-grandchild, Baby Sonya.

Hal achieved much in his lifetime, including earning a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University. Yet, he considered his greatest accomplishment to be the family he built and cherished. He will be remembered as a strong, kind, and caring man. Most of all, he deeply loved his family and was dearly loved in return. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Wayside Waifs or Veterans Community Project.

