Mike Frizzell January 20, 2026 Emergency Response 1 min. read Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lenexa leads to miles-long traffic jam The Kansas Highway Patrol says two motorists were hospitalized, one in critical condition and the other listed as stable. Two Kansas Highway Patrol motorist assist trucks with signboards displaying messages for drivers to move into the two center lanes on northbound I-35 in Lenexa. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Two drivers are hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Lenexa on Tuesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 4:55 p.m., on northbound I-35 just south of the Quivira Road Viaduct, between 95th and 87th streets. Troopers said that the driver of a Nissan Altima crashed into the rear of a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was then pushed into the back of a Ford F-150. Lenexa firefighters had to extricate the driver of the heavily damaged Altima from the vehicle. Johnson County Med-Act paramedics transported that driver, a 55-year-old, Kansas City, Kansas, man, to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Troopers said the man was not wearing a seat belt. Traffic backed up on northbound I-35 following the crash on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Image via KC Scout. Paramedics also transported the driver of the Jeep, a 47-year-old Shawnee man, to the hospital in stable condition. Troopers said he was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Ford was not taken by ambulance, but the highway patrol's crash log notes that he suffered a "possible injury," and he was wearing a seat belt. The three vehicles involved in the crash ended up on both shoulders of the highway, causing significant traffic delays. Traffic piled up for more than two miles, back to I-435. Tow trucks removed the heavily damaged vehicles from the interstate, and all lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.