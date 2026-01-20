The once iconic and long-vacant Incred-A-Bowl building in southern Overland Park has avoided possible forced demolition after contractors completed necessary repairs to address “dangerous” conditions.

In the decade or so since the former bowling alley and entertainment complex at 8500 W. 151st St. closed, city officials and neighbors alike have lamented what they describe as the general disrepair of the building and property, as well as a plethora of code violations.

All of those concerns culminated last spring, when code officials discovered structural modifications that had been completed without proper oversight, which they said had created a dangerous situation that could lead to a partial collapse of the building, prompting formal intervention.

After that, the city declared the building to be “dangerous or unsafe,” ordering the building be repaired or razed by Jan. 16, 2026, or else the city would complete the work and bill the property owner.

In the end, a real estate company owned by Lenexa-based surgeon Paramjeet Sabharwal had completed the necessary remediation work by the deadline, saving the building from a potential demolition. Additionally, city spokesperson Meg Ralph said the Incred-A-Bowl building passed an early December inspection.

At the time of publication, Sabharwal had not returned the Post’s request for comment through his medical practice.

Looking back on the Incred-A-Bowl building

The property was rezoned as a bowling alley in the late 1970s. Eventually, it became the Incred-A-Bowl Family Fun Center in the late 1990s and operated as such until the business closed in 2015.

The following year, Overland Park approved a special use permit and a site plan for Sabharwal’s proposal to convert the site into a medical office and treatment building, but those plans never materialized.

The 65,000 square-foot building sat entirely vacant until the gym and supplement store Beastified opened in 2023. In the background of all of this, the city has issued a number of code violations over the years, including some that were ongoing as of late 2025.

The owner has at times been delinquent on property taxes for the building, and was in fact delinquent on almost $65,300 in property taxes for 2024 as of last week, according to county land records. Combined with the outstanding balance for 2025, nearly $130,000 is owed in property taxes on the building.

The current plan for the site — approved with some hesitation in 2024 after a fairly dramatic Overland Park Planning Commission meeting with an outburst from the property owner — is to turn the rest of the former bowling alley into an event space with attached dining and retail options.

Now what happens with Incred–A-Bowl?

Now that the property owner has completed the necessary repairs, the building is no longer at risk of forced demolition.

In late 2025, Scott Hunter, an attorney representing the property owner, told the Overland Park City Council that contractors for the project expect to complete the full Incred-A-Bowl redevelopment in 2026.

The city has issued permits for that work separate from the repairs, though the exact timeline is unclear.

