Kaylie McLaughlin
Overland Park says Incred-a-Bowl owner has made needed repairs, avoiding demolition

Now that the owner of the old bowling alley at 151st and Antioch has completed necessary repairs, the city will no longer force its demolition.

City staff found evidence that unauthorized modifications to the old Incred-A-Bowl building near 151st and Antioch made the building unsafe. Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

The once iconic and long-vacant Incred-A-Bowl building in southern Overland Park has avoided possible forced demolition after contractors completed necessary repairs to address “dangerous” conditions.

In the decade or so since the former bowling alley and entertainment complex at 8500 W. 151st St. closed, city officials and neighbors alike have lamented what they describe as the general disrepair of the building and property, as well as a plethora of code violations.

All of those concerns culminated last spring, when code officials discovered structural modifications that had been completed without proper oversight, which they said had created a dangerous situation that could lead to a partial collapse of the building, prompting formal intervention.

After that, the city declared the building to be “dangerous or unsafe,” ordering the building be repaired or razed by Jan. 16, 2026, or else the city would complete the work and bill the property owner.

In the end, a real estate company owned by Lenexa-based surgeon Paramjeet Sabharwal had completed the necessary remediation work by the deadline, saving the building from a potential demolition. Additionally, city spokesperson Meg Ralph said the Incred-A-Bowl building passed an early December inspection.

At the time of publication, Sabharwal had not returned the Post’s request for comment through his medical practice.

Looking back on the Incred-A-Bowl building

incred-a-bowl repaired
An inspection of the old Incred-A-Bowl building in southern Overland Park in 2025 revealed unauthorized modifications that city staff said were unsafe. As of December, those issues have been repaired. Photo via Overland Park city documents.

The property was rezoned as a bowling alley in the late 1970s. Eventually, it became the Incred-A-Bowl Family Fun Center in the late 1990s and operated as such until the business closed in 2015.

The following year, Overland Park approved a special use permit and a site plan for Sabharwal’s proposal to convert the site into a medical office and treatment building, but those plans never materialized.

The 65,000 square-foot building sat entirely vacant until the gym and supplement store Beastified opened in 2023. In the background of all of this, the city has issued a number of code violations over the years, including some that were ongoing as of late 2025.

The owner has at times been delinquent on property taxes for the building, and was in fact delinquent on almost $65,300 in property taxes for 2024 as of last week, according to county land records. Combined with the outstanding balance for 2025, nearly $130,000 is owed in property taxes on the building.

The current plan for the site — approved with some hesitation in 2024 after a fairly dramatic Overland Park Planning Commission meeting with an outburst from the property owner — is to turn the rest of the former bowling alley into an event space with attached dining and retail options.

Now what happens with Incred–A-Bowl?

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at kaylie@johnsoncountypost.com.

