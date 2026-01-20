Friday, March 5th, 1937 – Thursday, January 15th, 2026

James “Jim” Douglas Harris, 88, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Thursday, January 15, 2026 at his home. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 24, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Inurnment for immediate family to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Jim was born on March 5,1937 in Wister, Oklahoma to Claib and Lehmon Dovie (Baldwin) Harris. He graduated from Messick High School in Memphis, Tennessee. On February 20, 1960 in West Memphis, Arkansas, Jim married Nancy Dye. Jim was a Veteran of the United States Navy with 30 years of service. During his Navy career he earned a National Defense Service Medal. five Good Conduct Medals, and an Armed Forces Reserve (UNSTAR) Medal. After leaving the Navy, he worked for the United States Post Office in maintenance at Shawnee Mission, Kansas. Jim enjoyed listening to classical music, reading, spending time outdoors and target shooting. He loved animals, especially dogs. His most cherished time was spent with his family. Jim loved playing cards and other games with his family. He was a former member of the Spring Hill planning commission. Jim and his family moved to Spring Hill in 1977.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brother R. Burl Harris and grandsons Steven and Justin Powell. He is survived by his wife Nancy of the home; son David Harris, Mission, Kansas; daughters: Patricia Kokocki (husband Mark), Raymore, Missouri, Diane Harris, Kansas City, Missouri and Cynthia Harris, (husband Tony Mandola) Gardner, Kansas; four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.