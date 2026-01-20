Judith “Judy” Marie Phillips

August 20th, 1946 – January 7th, 2026

On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, Judith Marie Phillips, a beloved sister, aunt, and great-aunt, passed away at the age of 79.

Judy was born on August 20, 1946, in Garden City, Kansas, to Philip Dale and Mary Catherine(Thomas) Phillips. She was educated in schools in Lakin and attended Fort Hays State University before ultimately earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas. Judy worked full-time to put herself through school, a reflection of the independence and determination that defined her throughout her life.

Judy’s passion and career was Occupational Therapy. Over the course of her professional life, she served patients in a wide range of settings, including hospitals, nursing homes, private practice, and a school for children with disabilities. Judy had a special rapport with these children and a deep fondness for her work with them. In addition to her clinical work, Judy served on a committee that helped develop standards for Occupational Therapy registration, contributing to and advancing her profession.

Fiercely independent, Judy was also deeply devoted to her family. She could always be counted on when family members needed her and was generous with both her time and resources. Her nieces and nephews affectionately referred to her as their “dear, beloved Aunt Judy.” Though often said with a twinkle in their eyes, the phrase spoke to her warmth, generosity, and the close bonds she shared with her family. Judy also cherished a close-knit community of friends and was steadfastly loyal. Warm and funny, she enthusiastically supported the interests of those she cared about, even helping to manage a bagpipe band alongside a dear friend.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Mary Catherine Phillips, and by her sister, Rebecca (Phillips) Calvert. She is survived by her sister, Carol (Phillips) Thrasher; her brother, Thomas Phillips; her nieces and nephews, Peter Thrasher, Margaret Calvert-Cason, T.Cary Thrasher, John Calvert, Frazier Phillips, and Paige Phillips; her great-nieces and nephews, Chloe Thrasher, Ella Cason, Sophia Calvert, and Ethan Cason; and her great-great-niece, BlairThrasher.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date. Donations in Judy’s memory may be made to the Kearney County Museum (KCHS, P.O. Box 329, Lakin, KS 67860;https://kearnycountymuseum.org/donate/) or to Good Shepherd Hospice (401 W. Frontier Lane, Suite 103, Olathe, KS 66061; https://www.goodshepherdhospice.com/donations/).

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.