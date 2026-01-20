Lenexa Police investigate armed home invasion at apartments

Lenexa Police confirm they’re investigating an alleged home invasion with a gunshot fired late Sunday, near 75th Street and Quivira Road.

The department’s calls for service log shows officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Halsey Street at 11:57 p.m., for a “disturbance – unknown call for the police.”

The dispatched address is in The Meadows Apartments, just south of Trailridge Middle School.

In an emailed response to questions on Tuesday afternoon, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez confirmed that officers were called to the address just before midnight on Sunday.

“The victims/residents reported multiple suspects entered their apartment, and that at least one suspect was armed,” Chavez said. “One suspect allegedly struck one of the victims with a firearm and fired a shot inside the apartment.”

Chavez said the suspects made threats to kill the victims before they left.

Friends of the victims tell the Post that one of the suspects climbed to the third-floor balcony and entered the apartment through a sliding door, then let the other two suspects in through the front door. They say that the suspects also caused injuries to the victims’ dogs during the robbery.

“The only thing reported stolen from the victims was a cell phone, which was later recovered by officers,” Chavez said.

Police could not say whether it was a targeted attack or whether any of the victims knew any of the suspects.

“All those questions are still under investigation,” Chavez said. “No suspect information to share at this time.”

The apartment’s residents were not seriously injured.