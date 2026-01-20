Mike Frizzell January 20, 2026 Crime & Courts 1 min. read Lenexa Police investigate armed home invasion at apartments The incident took place late Sunday night at The Meadows Apartments near 75th and Quivira. The Meadows Apartments near 75th and Quivira in Lenexa. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Lenexa Police confirm they’re investigating an alleged home invasion with a gunshot fired late Sunday, near 75th Street and Quivira Road. The department’s calls for service log shows officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Halsey Street at 11:57 p.m., for a “disturbance – unknown call for the police.” The dispatched address is in The Meadows Apartments, just south of Trailridge Middle School. In an emailed response to questions on Tuesday afternoon, Master Police Officer Danny Chavez confirmed that officers were called to the address just before midnight on Sunday. “The victims/residents reported multiple suspects entered their apartment, and that at least one suspect was armed,” Chavez said. “One suspect allegedly struck one of the victims with a firearm and fired a shot inside the apartment.” Chavez said the suspects made threats to kill the victims before they left. Friends of the victims tell the Post that one of the suspects climbed to the third-floor balcony and entered the apartment through a sliding door, then let the other two suspects in through the front door. They say that the suspects also caused injuries to the victims’ dogs during the robbery. “The only thing reported stolen from the victims was a cell phone, which was later recovered by officers,” Chavez said. Police could not say whether it was a targeted attack or whether any of the victims knew any of the suspects. “All those questions are still under investigation,” Chavez said. “No suspect information to share at this time.” The apartment’s residents were not seriously injured. Previous articleOverland Park says Incred-a-Bowl owner has made needed repairs, avoiding demolitionNext articleMulti-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lenexa leads to miles-long traffic jam About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Multi-vehicle crash on I-35 in Lenexa leads to miles-long traffic jam Overland Park says Incred-a-Bowl owner has made needed repairs, avoiding demolition Fast food burger chain Hardee’s closes last two JoCo locations Shawnee development projects the Post is watching in 2026 Spring Hill loosens restrictions for golf carts and utility vehicles — What are the new rules?