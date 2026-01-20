It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Linda Sue McGuckin (Conrad), who passed away on January 15, 2026, at the age of 77.

Linda was born on January 2, 1949, in Independence, Missouri, to Paul and Doris Conrad. She graduated from Truman High School in 1967 and went on to work for Sprint, where she dedicated over 25 years before retiring in 2015.

Linda was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who brought warmth, joy, and kindness to every room she entered. She had a creative spirit and was known for her talents as a clown and face painter, as well as her love of painting. Above all else, Linda’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends—especially while playing board games of any kind.

A constant and loving presence in her grandchildren’s lives, Linda could always be found on the sidelines of a game or in the front row of a concert or play. She never missed a moment when it came to supporting those she loved.

Linda was a familiar and cherished sight at Tallgrass Creek, often seen walking the halls with her beloved six-foot walking stick, her positive attitude and radiant smile close behind. She had a deep love for gardening and took great pride in cultivating a beautiful flower garden.

Linda is survived by her three daughters, Shannon Kauffman and her husband Brian, Shea Bax and her husband Jonathan, and Megan Sherrill and her husband Tony; her seven grandchildren, Blayne, Alex, and Gage Kauffman, Cassidy and Grant Bax, and Aiden and Newt Sherrill; her many lifelong friends; and her sweet dog, Presley.

A celebration of life and services will be held at The Light KC, 10001 W 88th St, Overland Park, KS 66212 on Saturday, January 31 at 1:00pm. Please join us to celebrate this wonderful woman. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Leukemia Foundation or your favorite charity.

Linda’s strength, love, and kindness will live on in all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.