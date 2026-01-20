Madonna Luella Ronan

Monday, October 27th, 1930 – Tuesday, January 13th, 2026

Madonna L. Ronan, 95, Gardner, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at Olathe, Kansas. Cremation with services in Independence, Iowa at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Donna was born in Dyersville, Iowa on October 27, 1930 to Anton and Helen (Tobin) Lukan. She grew up in Iowa. On October 18, 1954 in Independence, Iowa, Donna married John (Jack) Joseph Ronan. She was a homemaker who was devoted to raising her family and enjoyed especially close relationships with her siblings. Upon moving to Omaha, Nebraska in 1979 Donna started a successful 13 year career with Younkers Department Stores as sales representative for Lancome Cosmetics. After retiring she and Jack continued their lifelong commitment to their Catholic Faith by volunteering with organizations such as the St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry in downtown Omaha. She enjoyed visiting grandchildren, fishing with Jack, and spoiling her poodle, Angel. To be closer to family Jack and Donna moved to Gardner, KS in 2006 where they were members of Divine Mercy Catholic Church. Donna could light up a room with her smile; on things she felt strongly about she was gently relentless; your best option was to surrender sooner rather than later.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband Jack; daughter Julie Marie Spokas; grandson John Michael Owen: brothers Fr. Kenneth, Robert, Thomas, William, and Wayne Lukan; sister Mary Osterhaus; sister-in-law June Lukan; and brother-in-law Walt Osterhaus. She is survived by her children: David Ronan, Olathe, KS, Kevin Ronan(Trish), Loveland, CO, and Helen Miller (Robert), Olathe, KS and son-in-law Frank Spokas, Ontario, OR; nine grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Shirley Lukan, Dyersville, IA and Bernadine Lukan, Palos Heights, IL.

Memorials Contributions may be made to St. John School Local Tuition Fund, 314 3rd Street NE, Independence, Iowa 50644.

