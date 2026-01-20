January 28, 1932 — January 12, 2026

Mary Jane Kennedy went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on January 12, 2026 at the age of 93. She was born in Parsons, KS on January 28, 1932 to parents Earl F. Kennedy and Lola Moore Kennedy. They moved to Wichita, KS when she was six years old. She graduated from Wichita North High School and attended Wichita State University for two years, then graduated from Ottawa University in Ottawa, KS. She later received her master’s degree from Greeley University in Greeley, CO.

Mary Jane was extremely talented in sewing and clothing design which she used throughout her life in various ways. She loved to make garments for family members and friends. She taught school for thirty years teaching many young people how to sew. She was then able to have her own business for fourteen years designing and making clothes for a very high-class clientele. Mary Jane loved to travel and especially enjoyed the outdoors and camping trips. She also enjoyed country music, bluegrass and gospel, which often took her to outdoor music festivals.

Mary Jane became a Christian at age 13. Attending church and taking part in church activities were always important to her. She always surrounded herself with good Christian friends. She especially liked singing in the choir. Her current church was Neighborhood Church in Overland Park, KS. During that time, Mary Jane was one of the driving factors behind the formation of the Joy Club. To this day it continues to be a sweet fellowship and encouragement for the older people in the congregation. She also organized a “singles out to dinner” evening once a month. Her gift was creating opportunities for fellowship within the church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Earlene Jeffery and brother-in-law Maurice Jeffery. She is survived by two nieces, Susan Janda, Becky Pihl and nephew Bradley Jeffery. A private burial service will be in Northbranch, KS.

