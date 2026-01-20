December 2, 1946 — January 12, 2026

Lenexa, KS

Nancy Ann Whitaker, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2026, in Lenexa, KS at the age of 79, from complications following a stroke. Born on December 2, 1946, in Sheldon, MO, Nancy lived a life full of love, dedication, and warmth.

She married Arthur Clayton Whitaker on September 7, 1968, and he passed away in June 2022.

Nancy grew up in rural Sheldon, where she developed a deep appreciation for God, family, and community. She spent over 25 years working at Black & Veatch Engineering before retiring, a career that supported her devotion to detail and perseverance. She loved Jesus Christ and was an active member of Johnson County Christian Church (1970’s – 1990’s) and then Olathe Christian Church. She enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteered in the Sunday school, VBS, and she was active with the O.W.L.S. (Older Wiser Loving Seniors) group for many years. Nancy enjoyed spending quality time with her family, which included camping trips, weekend trips to the lake, going to her kids’ games, school activities, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved daily devotions and solving puzzles and crosswords which kept her mind sharp and active.

Nancy battled with end stage kidney disease and was on peritoneal dialysis for over 25 years but continued to have faith and stood on the promise of Christ and the Hope of Glory.

Preceded in death by her husband Arthur Whitaker, brother Loyd (Wayne) Yeisley, and parents Orvel Yeisley and Irene Yeisley (nee Harmon),

Nancy’s memory will be cherished by those who survive her: daughters Diana West (Jarrod), Deborah Scott (Ursa), Sandra Peterson, son Stephen Whitaker (Jen), her 13 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. She was a beacon of love and support, leaving behind a legacy carried on by her family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Nancy’s life on February 21, 2026, at Olathe Christian Church, located at 1115 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66062. A time of gathering with family will begin at 10:30 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM.

Nancy will be remembered for her unwavering love and kindness. She touched the lives of everyone she met, and her spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her.

