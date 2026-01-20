Providenza Oneri (Conti)

Friday, August 18th, 1933 – Saturday, January 17th, 2026

Providenza Oneri, 92, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Saturday, January 17, 2026 at Spring Hill Care and Rehab. Memorial service will be held at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Providenza was born in Palermo, Sicily, Italy on August 18, 1933 to Pasquale Conti and Vincenza Costa Conti. Providenza married Benedetto Oneri on April 30, 1964, in Queens, New York. She was a homemaker who was devoted to caring for her family. Providenza will be remembered as a good mother, grandma and sister. She was a kind woman who cared about others and cook the best Sicilian Foods

Providenza is survived by her children: Anthony (Dalinda) Oneri, Spring Hill, Kansas and Joseph Oneri, South Dakota; Son in-law- John Longinotti, five grandchildren Tiffany Arni, Johnny Longinotti, Alyssa Longinotti, Anthony Oneri Jr, (Karla), Bryan Oneri and sister Celestina (Joe) Davi, New York. Brothers Vicenzo and Joe Conti, great-granddaughter Annastassia Frances Longinotti, she is preceded in death by her parents; husband Benedetto; daughter Frances Longinotti and brothers: Salvatori Conti, Vicenza Conti and Cosmo Conti.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.