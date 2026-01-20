Friday, May 11th, 1956 – Tuesday, January 13th, 2026

Randy Joe Mingus, Sr., 69, Paola, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at University of Kansas Health System, Olathe, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Randy was born in Kansas City, Kansas on May 11, 1956. He graduated from Olathe High School. Randy married his wife Penny on April 3, 1975 in Belton, Missouri. Randy was a foundation foreman for Vandeburg Construction. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, working on cars and spending time with his family.

Randy was preceded in death by his wife Penny; mother Waneta Bell and brother Danny Mingus. He is survived by his children: Randy Mingus, Jr., Paola, Kansas, Patricia Elizabeth Thomasson, Osawatomie, Kansas, Teresa (Adam) Selk, Wellsville, Kansas and James Michael Mingus, Wellsville, Kansas; sister Vicky Lindsey, Olathe, Kansas; brother Mark Mingus, Olathe, Kansas;13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.