fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Randy Joe Mingus Sr.

Share this story:

Friday, May 11th, 1956 – Tuesday, January 13th, 2026

Randy Joe Mingus, Sr., 69, Paola, Kansas passed away Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at University of Kansas Health System, Olathe, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Randy was born in Kansas City, Kansas on May 11, 1956. He graduated from Olathe High School. Randy married his wife Penny on April 3, 1975 in Belton, Missouri. Randy was a foundation foreman for Vandeburg Construction. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, working on cars and spending time with his family.

Randy was preceded in death by his wife Penny; mother Waneta Bell and brother Danny Mingus. He is survived by his children: Randy Mingus, Jr., Paola, Kansas, Patricia Elizabeth Thomasson, Osawatomie, Kansas, Teresa (Adam) Selk, Wellsville, Kansas and James Michael Mingus, Wellsville, Kansas; sister Vicky Lindsey, Olathe, Kansas; brother Mark Mingus, Olathe, Kansas;13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.

Previous article
Madonna Luella Ronan
Next article
James “Jim” Douglas Harris

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.