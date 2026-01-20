Monday, September 26th, 1949 – Monday, January 12th, 2026

Richard E. “Gene” Brite, 76, of Gardner, Kansas passed away January 12, 2026 at his home. He was born on September 26, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late William B. Brite and Margaret M. Emhoff.

Gene was a proud veteran who served 3 years in the United States Army as an artillery gunman. Gene served 13 months I Vietnam. He was an over the road truck driver for Steel and Pipe for 18 years and was a diesel mechanic for Tandem Truck service for 15 years.

He was an avid pheasant and quail hunter who loved his munsterlanders, Misty and Molly. Gene enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, fishing, and woodworking.

In addition to his parents Gene was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Cisper and Caroline Peterson and brother, Billy Brite.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife Gerry Sue Brite, son, Billy Everhart, daughter, Aimee J. Martin, granddaughter Jordan Jones (J.D.) and brother, Charlie Brite (Donna) along with 37 nieces and nephews and one great-great nephew.

Rosary will be 12:30–1:30 Sunday, February 15, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner Kansas, followed by a Celebration of Life 1:30–4:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 315 Meadowbrook Cir., Gardner, Kansas

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.