September 18, 1961 – January 13, 2026

Shelly Kuhl, 64, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on January 13, 2026, after her 13-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s. She faced the journey with grace and strength, never losing her sense of humor, and with love and support from family and friends.

Shelly was born on September 18, 1961, in Fremont, Nebraska, and grew up in South Sioux City, Nebraska. She graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority, and later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska. She devoted 30 years to education, serving as a teacher in both special education and third grade. Teaching was not just her profession, but her calling. She cared deeply for her students and shaped the lives of so many.

Shelly met the love of her life, Bob, when she was just 12 and he was 14 years old. What began as a youthful and sometimes awkward friendship grew into a decade-long romance, and they married in 1985. They built a life and family together over the next 40 years in Lincoln, NE, Louisville, KY, and Shawnee, KS.

Shelly found joy in being outdoors in the sunshine, whether it be taking walks with her family, jogging or laying out by the pool. She loved attending church, where she found community and led Bible studies. She welcomed any excuse to gather people together, where she would serve one of many of her coveted dessert recipes cherished by friends and family. Music and dancing were among her greatest joys-she was always ready to boogie to anything with a beat!

She was very involved in her daughters’ lives – coaching their volleyball and softball teams, and serving as a Girl Scout leader, volunteering whenever she could. The Kuhl house was a popular gathering place for the girls and their friends, many of whom became so close with Shelly they lovingly called her mom. She had a natural ability to connect with others and was loved by nearly everyone she met, from strangers in grocery store lines to seatmates on airplanes.

Shelly is survived by her devoted husband, Bob; her daughters, Jenna (Owen) Martin and Kayla (Daniel) McMullen; her granddaughters, Norah, Gia and Margo, with two additional grandchildren on the way in 2026; her stepmother, Carol Slaughter; her brother, Shane (Diane) Slaughter; and her stepsister Nicole Slaughter Reynolds.

Shelly was preceded in death by her mother, Pat Slaughter; her father, Lonnie Slaughter; her sister, Sherry Slaughter; her grandmother, Winona Ketelhut; her grandfather, Caroll “Red” Ketelhut; her grandmother, Melba Slaughter; and her grandfather, Alton “Buck” Slaughter.

Her legacy will live on through beautiful memories of her and the many ways she made people around her feel loved. She would often leave notes for her family, and next to her name was always a cross, heart and smiley face. In those simple symbols lived the things she will be remembered for-her faith, the love she gave so generously and her joyful spirit.

A celebration of life will be planned for later this Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Team Shelly using this link: https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=19776&pg=team&team_id=1030555

