February 26, 1937 — January 16, 2026

Olathe

Shih-Pei “Sam” Chan was born on February 26, 1937, in Guangdong Province, China, to Ming and Mai Chan. He passed away peacefully on Friday, January 16, 2026, at Kansas City Hospice House, a place he came to deeply appreciate for its compassion, dignity, and exceptional care. He was 88 years old.

Sam spent his early childhood between Guangdong and Hong Kong during the years of World War II. After the war, his family settled in Hong Kong, where he completed secondary school. He later attended the prestigious National Taiwan University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering in 1961. His studies coincided with the early years of the Cold War, a period of global rebuilding and heightened responsibility that shaped both his discipline and his approach to life.

He later continued his education in the United States, earning a second Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Kansas in 1965. While at KU, Shih-Pei met Sik-Fei Ng at a New Year’s party hosted by a Chinese Student Organization he had helped form with his roommate and future brother-in-law—an organization they created expressly to meet girls. The effort proved successful. Sam and Fei were married in 1966 and shared 59 years of marriage. Together they raised two sons, Mark and David, whom they loved deeply.

Sam began his professional career with the City of Kansas City Water Department, followed soon after by a decades-long career at Black & Veatch as a consulting engineer specializing in power plant safety systems. While working full-time and raising a family, Sam earned a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Missouri through advanced graduate study. Known for his consistency and insistence on doing the right thing, Sam carried these values into every aspect of his work. In one defining moment early in his career, he acted instinctively to protect a coworker during a dangerous electrical installation—an act that saved a life and permanently marked him, both physically and personally. He never spoke of it as heroism, only as responsibility.

Shih-Pei retired in 1999 and embraced an active and social retirement with his beloved wife and a close circle of friends. Together they traveled, went to the gym regularly, and gathered several times a week to play mahjong and bridge—activities that brought him both joy and lasting friendships. He also took great pride in celebrating and doting on his three grandchildren, Lauren, Mira, and Noah.

Above all, Sam was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His steady presence, principled life, and quiet strength remain a lasting gift to his family.

Sam is survived by his wife, Sik-Fei; his son Mark (wife Laural); his son David (wife Ruth); and his grandchildren, Lauren, Mira, and Noah.

Donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, in gratitude for the extraordinary care and kindness shown to Sam and his family

Visitation

Saturday, January 24, 2026

9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time)

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Mass

Saturday, January 24, 2026

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Holy Spirit Catholic Church

11300 W 103rd St, Overland Park, KS 66214

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.