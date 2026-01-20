Vidya Sharma, M.D., 78, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2026 in Shawnee Mission Kansas after valiantly battling a very rare medical condition. She was born in Bangalore, India as the eldest of three children to P.M. Rau and Lakshmi Rau.

Growing up in several places in India, she attended secondary school in Nasik, ultimately graduating with a medical degree from Armed Forces Medical College. Growing up, she enjoyed travel, reading, sports, and spending time with her siblings – all things she continued to enjoy throughout her life.

In January 1971, she married her husband, Janardana, also a doctor. After giving birth to her son later in 1971, she traveled to Kansas City to join her husband and start life there. In July 1972, she began her residency in pediatrics at Children’s Mercy Hospital, where she worked for 41 years serving generations of children throughout the Kansas City area. Starting off and continuing to work as an emergency room physician, she also practiced sports medicine and dermatology. During that time, she had her daughter who, inspired by her mother’s example and guided by her mentorship, followed in her footsteps to become a doctor. Vidya later obtained a Masters of Public Health from the University of Kansas. She had a curiosity and thirst for knowledge that not only influenced her career but made her a respected teacher and mentor to countless medical students and pediatricians who trained under her. She authored numerous published articles for medical journals and received many awards recognizing her teaching and contributions to Children’s Mercy.

To her family, friends, and colleagues, she was known for her vibrant personality, smile, laughter, intelligence, and humility. She was a generous host with her home and generous with her time and advice – medical or otherwise. She, along with her husband, volunteered on medical missions to the Dominican Republic, and she was engaged in volunteer medical projects in India and Bangladesh, including collaborating on the establishment of a hospital to treat children in Bangladesh.

She always prioritized family, whether her immediate family in the U.S. or family in India and elsewhere. She was also captivated by travel to all corners of the globe to witness nature’s beauty, wildlife, and to learn about different cultures and peoples. With her family and friends, she traveled from Antarctica to the Arctic, visiting every continent and most countries in between. She could be counted on to plan an unforgettable trip.

Vidya is survived by her adoring husband of 55 years, Janardana, her son, Prasad (his wife, Elizabeth), of Washington, DC, her daughter, Sunita, of Denver, CO, her grandchildren, Sophia and Kiran, and her younger siblings, Raghavendra and Saraswathi.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so may donate to an endowment to be established for Vidya at Children’s Mercy Hospital or at a charity of your choice. Those wishing to donate to Children’s Mercy can do so at the link here: https://give.childrensmercykids.org/vidyasharma.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.