Dolores E. Boehnke

July 31, 1928 — January 19, 2026

Overland Park, Kansas

In Loving Memory of Dolores Eleanor (Drees) Boehnke

July 31, 1928 – January 19, 2026

Dolores Eleanor (Drees) Boehnke, 97, of Overland Park, Kansas, was called to her heavenly home on January 19, 2026. Born in Garden City, Kansas to Theodore and Anna (Heideman) Drees, Dolores grew up with a deep love for learning and music. She graduated from Garden City High School and St. John’s College in Winfield, Kansas, later studying voice at Southwestern College.

While at St. John’s, she met her husband, Roland, and together they sang in several choirs. They were united in marriage on July 10, 1952, and were blessed with 70 years together until Roland’s passing in 2022.

Dolores devoted her life to teaching and caring for children. She taught first grade at St. John’s Lutheran School in Chester, Illinois, and at Concordia Lutheran School in Kirkwood, Missouri. She also served as a preschool teacher in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and as a special education paraprofessional in the Shawnee Mission School District. She later taught preschool at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mission, Kansas, retiring in 1993.

Music was among Dolores’s greatest gifts. She shared her talents through voice, piano, organ, and violin. She sang for school baccalaureate services, with the University of Michigan Chamber Orchestra, and in many church and community ensembles. Dolores also served faithfully as a Stephen Minister for 19 years, offering compassionate care to those in need.

Dolores cherished her family deeply and joyfully embraced her roles as mother and grandmother. Her faith in the Lord was steadfast, and she was often described as a “Eucharistic person,” radiating joy, gratitude, and grace.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Roland Boehnke; her sister, Donna Hiesterman; and brothers‑in‑law Dr. Karl Robert, Dr. Herman Hiesterman, and Peter Krentz.

She is survived by her children Michael (Carol) Boehnke, Rochelle Boehnke, Laura Michaud, and David (Susan) Boehnke; her grandchildren Shelley (Kevin) Mann, Megan (Richard) Burton, Kristine Boehnke, Matthew Boehnke, Nathaniel Michaud, and Zachary Michaud; great‑grandchildren Allison and Payton Burton; and sisters Wanda Lea Krentz and Ramona Joy Robert.

Her family gives thanks to God for the precious gift of Dolores’s life. We rejoice that she is now with her Lord and Savior and look forward to the day we will join her in Heaven.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Foundation or LCMS World Relief and Human Care.

Memorial Service: Trinity Lutheran Church, Mission, Kansas January 31, 2026 Visitation: 10:00–11:00 a.m. Service: 11:00 a.m.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.