September 23rd, 1943 – January 17th, 2026

Eugene John O’Neil, Jr of Lenexa, KS died Saturday, January 17, 2026 at age 82. Born in Massachusetts to Carmen Eugenia Gallant and Eugene John O’Neil. He graduated from Waltham High School, Waltham, MA and Northeastern University in Boston, MA with a BS in Business Administration. He fulfilled three years of service in the US Army at Ft Carson, CO and was discharged as a 1st Lieutenant. His career choices were accounting, grain management, and software engineering connected to the grain industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Michael. He is survived by his spouse Jane Taylor O’Neil, daughters Erin O’Neil Pye (Jon), Maura O’Neil (David), grandchildren Madalyn, Spencer, Sophia, and Ruby, his siblings Kathleen Mogan (Paul) Scituate, MA, Claire Osborne, Gloucester, MA, Maureen Gummeson, Tipton, IA, James O’Neil, Norwich, Vermont and nieces and nephews.

Gene enjoyed travel with Jane visiting many national parks, state capitals, and historic sites. He was a passionate father and grandfather and enjoyed teaching his kids swimming, skiing, camping and listening to them read.

The family would like to thank the staff of KU Memory Care and KC Hospice for the compassionate care at the end of his life.

Memorials may be made to Johnson County Library, SMUUCH Food Pantry or a charity of your choice.

A Celebration of Life service will be March 7, 2026 at 2 pm at Shawnee Mission Unitarian Church in Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.