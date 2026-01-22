Fay Tomczyk (née Cowper), born January 6, 1939, in Royal Oak, Michigan, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Fay was the beloved daughter of Franklin and Norma Cowper. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Bob, Gene, and Raymond; her sisters, Donna and Norma; and her devoted husband, Ronald Tomczyk.

From an early age, Fay showed a love for life, movement, and adventure. One of her favorite childhood memories was riding her bike with her brother Gene. She often spoke fondly of waking up, eating breakfast, and spending the day riding her bike anywhere and everywhere, embracing the freedom and joy of those days.

That adventurous spirit stayed with her throughout her life. Fay was fun-loving and active, enjoying sports such as tennis, golf, softball, and swimming. She also loved watching sports and was a devoted Kansas City fan. The Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and KU basketball were her favorites, and there was almost always a game on when you walked into her home.

After the loss of her husband, Fay faced life as a young widow raising three children. Through strength, determination, and love, she made sure her children had everything they needed and most of what they wanted. Family always came first for Fay, and she created a home filled with care, encouragement, and support. She also cherished traveling on vacation with her friends and their families, making memories that lasted a lifetime.

Above all else, Fay’s greatest love was her family. She is survived by her children: daughters Lisa Hovey (Matt) and Laura Robertson (Joe), and son Lance Tomczyk (Jill); her six beloved grandchildren, Ronny and Leo Hovey, Jack and Mike Robertson, and Kate and Aaron Tomczyk; as well as many nieces and nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

As per Fay’s wishes, a formal service will not be held. A private memorial with her children will be held at a later date.

Fay will be remembered for her strength, her adventurous spirit, and the deep love she had for her family. Her legacy lives on in the stories shared, the games watched together, and the many lives she touched.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.