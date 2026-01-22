fbpx
Marc Rene Thiry

May 13th, 1955 – January 9th, 2026

Marc Rene Thiry, 05/13/1955 to 01/09/2026, has left our world.

He was a world-class reptile wrangler, amphibian connoisseur, and arachnid aficionado who could spin yarns so long, so rich, and so delightful that you would practically come away with a whole stack of sweaters after every conversation. Many of us spent many hours conversing with him in this fashion. He was a loving, kind, and generous “farm out” farmer who tended a herd of buffalo for many years. He will be dearly missed by all who truly knew him.

Services will be held on January 21, 2026, at 2:00 pm at Walnut Grove RV Park in Merriam, Kansas, and will continue with a celebration of life ceremony on his private property in Tonganoxie, Kansas, where his ashes will be interred alongside those of his wife and child. May they rest in peace forever!

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.

