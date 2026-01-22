December 3, 1945 — January 19, 2026

Olathe

Norma Jean Burton, born on December 3, 1945, in Kansas City, KS, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2026, in Olathe, KS, at the age of 80.

Norma was a devoted homemaker whose life was filled with love and dedication to her family. She also worked diligently as an administrative assistant and later pursued her entrepreneurial spirit as the owner of Burton Retail Liquor in Kansas City, KS.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orville “Gene” Burton; her cherished son, Michael Burton; her father, Alfred Sallaz; her mother, Lillian Eastwood Sallaz; her sisters Joanne Thomas and Nancy Hobbs, and her brothers, Tom and Don Sallaz.

Norma leaves behind a loving family to cherish her memory, including her sons, David (Lisa Fisher) Burton and Stephen Burton, and her daughter, Michelle (Arty) Smart. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice Link and Teresa (Merlin) Strahm. Her legacy continues through her treasured grandchildren: granddaughters Ariele (Trevor) Kramer, Kayla Daniel, Emma Burton, Jillian Daniel, Riley Smart, Hayden Smart, and Seadon Smart; grandsons Tadd (Shayla) Harmon and Hunter (Kat) Smart; as well as her great-grandchildren, Cadyn, Kinsley, Callan, McKenna, Sloane and Oz.

Family and friends are invited to honor Norma’s life at the Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203, on Friday, January 30th, at 12:00 pm. A reception will follow the service. Norma’s ashes will be interred at Highland Park Cemetery in Kansas City, KS.

Norma will be remembered for her intelligence, perseverance and strength. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

