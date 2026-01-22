Sunday, March 11th, 1934 – Sunday, January 18th, 2026

Norma Jean Lane, 91, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Sunday, January 18, 2026 at Meadowbrook South, Gardner, Kansas. Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Norma was born on March 11, 1934 in Petty, Texas to Wayland Dilworth Milam, Sr. and Sibyl (Bass) Milam. She grew up in Texas and moved to Kansas in 2019 to be close to her family. Norma married Glen Oliver Lane in 1953. She was a homemaker, committed to raising her family. Norma loved growing plants and creating crafts. She was devoted to her religion and reading the Bible.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents; husband Glen; daughters: Sue Ann Skipper, Theresa Kelly and Nancy K. Kearney; brother Wayland D. Milam, Jr. and sisters Margie Ann Gowdy and Dorthy Marie Largehennig. She is survived by her children: Glenda J. Lane (Edgar), Spring Hill, Kansas, Kim Lane, Texas and Wayland Lane (MaVorney Ramphal), Pompano Beach, Florida; siblings: Betty Jo Hill, Texas, Myrna Loy Vinesott, North Carolina and Nancy Sue Lacy, Texas; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.