Patricia “Patty” L Gemmill

January 18, 1942 – January 16, 2026

Patty L. Gemmill, age 83, of Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, was gathered into the loving arms of our dear Lord Jesus on January 16, 2026, at Morningside Place in Overland Park, Kansas.

She was born Patricia Lenora Breitenbach on January 18, 1942 in Belpre, Kansas to Laurence and Lucille Breitenbach. She would add the confirmation name Helen, and would later in life proudly proclaim herself as “Patricia Lenora Helen Breitenbach Gemmill”. As a young girl, she was adventurous and tomboyish, loving the outdoors and mischievousness. In high school she was a drum majorette and cheerleader and would meet the love of her life, Danny Gemmill. Their marriage of nearly thirty-five years – cut short by the death of Danny in 1994 – produced six loving children and countless joyous memories.

Patty loved life! She loved music and singing her favorite songs; she loved sunbathing; she loved supporting her children and grandchildren at the endless parade of sporting events; she loved cooking for her family; she loved her trips to Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek; she loved decorating for Christmas; she loved her trip to Hawaii with Danny; she loved going out with her friends and the amazing family vacations shared with those friends; she loved making Halloween costumes and decorating birthday cakes; she loved sitting outside on the deck; she loved spoiling her grandchildren; she loved dogs, especially Laddie, Bear and Chance; she loved playing the slot machines. But in particular, she loved to dance! And boy, could she dance … especially the Twist. Her ‘cutting the rug’ with dance partner Donnie Feyh is the stuff of legends!

Patty’s legacy is the endless number of incredible memories she leaves behind with family and friends: the morning breakfast she fixed everyday for Danny and the kids; the family trips to Estes Park, Denver, and Colorado Springs; her oversized sunglasses; the hot meals ready for a hungry softball team during the Tumbleweed Festival; the newspapers she prepped every morning before waking the kids to deliver them; the road trips to visit her mom and dad in Garden City, Kansas; the wisdom she passed to her daughters on how to cook, clean and take care of ‘little ones’; her excitement when winning a jackpot at the casino; the Easter dress-ups and weekly Masses; the lessons she taught about honesty, sportsmanship, and never quitting until the job was done; her magical jar of M&M’s that never seemed to empty; the incredible vacations to Kansas City — including the complimentary stay at the luxurious Feyh Farm Resort; her beautiful smile and laughter; and so many, many more.

Patty worked as a nurse’s assistant at the local hospital for many years; she also served as an administrative assistant at the local lumber yard and at C and K Oil. In addition, after the passing of Danny, she went back to school and earned a degree as a massage therapist — excelling in that field until her retirement.

During her younger years, Patty lived in a number of Kansas locations, from Belpre to Larned to Kinsley to Pratt; then in 1969, she and Danny took the family to Cheyenne Wells. For nearly forty-five years, Patty lived in the house on the corner, 105 W 6th St South, and oh the memories that were made there! When it became necessary for her to move, it nearly broke her heart, but she followed the advice she had so often given her children and made the best of the situation. As it turns out, the move to Kansas City wasn’t so bad after all – at least she could be closer to her beloved Chiefs! She resided in several places in the area before finally landing at Morningside Place, just down the street from DJ and Lori. It was there that she experienced another glowing achievement when she was crowned Morningside Prom Queen. She was so proud of that tiara!

In addition to her parents and husband, Patty is preceded in death by a daughter, Debby Gemmill; a grandson, J.D. Eden; a son-in-law, Bruce Eden; and her sister, Peggy Breitenbach.

She is survived by three daughters, Cathy Shuster (Jim), Cindy Eden, and Laurey Spader (Steve); two sons, DJ Gemmill (Lori) and John Gemmill (Donna); twelve grandchildren, Candice, Brandi, Cody, Robert, Rachel, Brittany, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Jessica, Joshua, Desiree and Dustin; and twenty-six great grandchildren.

Rosary

Monday, February 2, 2026

9:30AM

Sacred Heart

105 W. 5th St. N

Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810

Memorial

Monday, February 2, 2026

10:00AM

Sacred Heart

105 W. 5th St. N

Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810

Graveside

Monday, February 2, 2026

12:00PM

Fairview Cheyenne Wells

County Road 44 and County Road P.5, off of Highway 40.

Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810

Memorial Reception

Monday, February 2, 2026

12:30PM

Knights of Columbus Hall

120 S 1st St E

Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810

Final Resting Place

Fairview Cheyenne Wells

County Road 44 and County Road P.5, off of Highway 40.

Cheyenne Wells, CO 80810

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.