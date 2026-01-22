Sandra Jean Casperson

November 23, 1944 — January 20, 2026

Bonner Springs

Sandra “Sandi” Jean Casperson, born on November 23, 1944, in Hancock, Michigan, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas, at the age of 81.

Sandi dedicated her life to nurturing those around her. Sandi opened her home as a childcare provider, offering a warm and caring environment for children. Later in life, her love for books led her to work as a librarian, where she shared her passion for reading with countless others.

In her personal life, Sandi found joy in the simple pleasures of reading and sewing, often creating beautiful pieces for her family and friends. Her gentle spirit and kind heart touched everyone she met, leaving a legacy of love and warmth.

Sandi was preceded in death by her son, Jimi Casperson; daughter, Suzy Casperson; parents, Donald and Shirley Kolstad; and siblings, Ed Kolstad and Terry Faue. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Jennifer (Brad) Smith, Julie (Casey) Dearth, and Michelle Coen. She also leaves behind twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and her siblings, Don Kolstad and Art Kolstad. Her family and friends will forever cherish the memories they shared with her.

A visitation to honor Sandi’s life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, January 23, 2026, at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. Family and friends are invited to come together to celebrate a life well-lived and a woman deeply loved.

Sandi will be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her family and friends, her gentle nature, and her love for the written word. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.