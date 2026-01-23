fbpx
Blue Valley School Buzz: Blue Valley debate teams capture back-to-back state championships

Photo Credits: KSHSAA

Congratulations to BVN Mustangs on winning the 6A 2-speaker debate state championship and to Blue Valley Southwest High School on winning the 5A 4-speaker debate state championship.

The Mustangs claimed their third straight state title, and the Timberwolves earned their 11th consecutive state championship. We’re incredibly proud of these students and coaches for their dedication and hard work.

