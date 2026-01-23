fbpx
A message from the Shawnee Mission School District
A message from the Shawnee Mission School District
SMSD News: SMSD Summer enrichment begins enrolling Feb. 4, 2026

Anyone looking for a summer experience for students that combines learning with fun can find it through the Shawnee Mission School District’s Summer Enrichment program. Summer Enrichment offers a variety of classes designed to help students explore, discover, and take part in the kind of learning opportunities typically not included in the school-year curriculum. 

Online enrollment opens February 4, 2026. Classes include explorations of nature, woodworking, sports, musicals, cooking and more!  

Summer Enrichment is open to students currently in grades K-7. Summer Enrichment will be held at Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Road.  

Weekly classes are offered June 8 – July 17, 2026. No classes will be held June 19th or the week of June 29-July 4. Morning and afternoon sessions are available, as are early care and lunch care options. 

