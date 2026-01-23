SMSD News: SMSD Summer enrichment begins enrolling Feb. 4, 2026

Anyone looking for a summer experience for students that combines learning with fun can find it through the Shawnee Mission School District’s Summer Enrichment program. Summer Enrichment offers a variety of classes designed to help students explore, discover, and take part in the kind of learning opportunities typically not included in the school-year curriculum.

Click here to view the 2026 Summer Enrichment catalog.

Online enrollment opens February 4, 2026. Classes include explorations of nature, woodworking, sports, musicals, cooking and more!

Click here for more information.

Summer Enrichment is open to students currently in grades K-7. Summer Enrichment will be held at Westridge Middle School, 9300 Nieman Road.

Weekly classes are offered June 8 – July 17, 2026. No classes will be held June 19th or the week of June 29-July 4. Morning and afternoon sessions are available, as are early care and lunch care options.