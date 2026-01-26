In a matter of weeks, drivers on U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park could be driving in new express toll lanes.

And, maybe more importantly, mostly free of construction work.

Work on the 69Express project — years of it — is wrapping up, with the new toll lanes expected to be operational sometime in the next month. The target is mid-to-late February, Karla Clark, operational manager for the state-run 69Express project, told the Post.

Steve Rockers, project director with the Kansas Department of Transportation, also stressed that the project, which has created traffic headaches, detours and other complications for commuters in Overland Park, is just about done after three years of work.

He says he’s grateful for the public’s patience throughout.

“People can kind of see it when you drive through there, there’s not [many] construction signs out there,” he said. “Be patient; another month or so, it will be ready to turn on.”

The big construction work on US-69 is done

Rockers said that, at this point, crews have completed the major construction components of the 69Express project. All lane miles included in the project have been paved, though it is still technically a work zone, he said.

Most of what’s left to do on his side of the project is some clean-up work and landscaping, some of which will need to wait until the warmer spring months. That means drivers might still periodically see crews out doing work like seeding.

The big thing that’s happening right now is that the project’s long-term operations team is testing the electronics that will operate the express lanes, specifically license plate readers and K-Tag readers.

Drivers who use the express lanes on US-69 will be charged a variable toll depending on the time of day and traffic level. Motorists with a K-Tag will get a 50% cheaper toll. Kansas only sends toll bills in the mail, never over text or email. If you receive an alert to pay a toll via text or email, it’s likely a scam.

“We’re undergoing some of the final checks with the tolling technology, just to verify its reliability and that the data transfers to [the Kansas Turnpike Authority] as it is expected to,” Clark said.

FYI: Drivers might still see lane closures

While the era of months-long lane and ramp closures on the 69Express project is over, motorists driving on the highway may still see some short-term lane closures between 103rd and 167th streets, where the toll lanes will run.

These closures will be to make way for finishing touches, like smoothing out rough patches of pavement. Most likely, they’ll only affect one or two lanes at a time, officials said.

When those are necessary, it will mostly be during the hours between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., which Rockers referred to as “off-peak” hours.

“I would kind of characterize it as nothing long-term,” Rockers said.

Looking ahead:

One final 69Express public meeting is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center in Overland Park.

There isn’t a set agenda, so it will be more of an open house for people to ask questions about the express toll lanes and the last bit of ongoing construction work.

Additionally, state officials will be there to help people sign up for KTAgs if they want.

Keep reading: Misuse of 69Express toll lanes could result in penalties