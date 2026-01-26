Barbara Janell “Jan” Bennett of Lenexa, Kansas passed away on January 15, 2026. Born September 7, 1951 in Detroit, Michigan, Jan was the 3rd of 5 children of Patricia Ann Burkeen (née Foley) and Earnest Stevens Burkeen. She attended Kettering High School, graduating class of 1969. Jan relocated to Kansas in 1982 to be near family. The next year she would attend a party where she met her future husband Blake Bennett. Married on May 25, 1985, the couple spent 43 years together and raised two children: Anne-Kathleen, born in 1981, and Taylor, born in 1987.

Jan was a voracious reader, especially of historical fiction. A true wordsmith, she was exceptionally proficient at Scrabble. Jan was a versatile artist with talents that ranged from sketching to jewelry making. She considered her art a gift to be shared and took pleasure in doing so with her family. An ear for music, Jan was forever faithful to the band Journey, attending countless concerts throughout her life. Though she moved to Kansas, Jan was deeply rooted in Detroit. She would visit her hometown as often as she could, savoring every moment she spent visiting with her sisters (Kathy and Nancy) and brother (Larry). During each trip, Jan placed particular importance on connecting with lifelong friends Pat and Dave Sluka. A self-proclaimed “foodie”, Jan always made a point of visiting her favorite Detroit eateries. Jan developed a passion for cruising with her husband in her later years, exploring the Caribbean Islands six times. As Blake describes it, Jan’s purest form of joy was burying her toes in the sand, soaking in the sun. So mama, may the wind be always at your back and the sun shine warm upon your face.

Jan is survived by husband Blake, children Anne and Taylor, grandson Emerson; brother Robert (Pattie), niece Tabitha (Chris), nephew Eric, niece Tara (German), sister Kathy (Les), nephew Michael (Jamie), sister Nancy (Bernie), nephew Bernie III (Ti), niece Jennifer (Mike), niece Nicole (Josh), brother-in-law Patrick, father-in-law Charles, brother-in-law Brett (Annette), aunt Jamie, cousins Laurel, Lucas and Lindsay; and 9 grandnieces and 5 grandnephews.

Jan has reunited with her mother Patricia, brother Larry, mother-in-law Carol, and lifelong friend Patricia, all of whom preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Stroke Association.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.