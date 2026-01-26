Friday, September 3rd, 1954 – Friday, January 23rd, 2026

Debra Dianne Whitaker, 71, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away on January 23, 2026, at University of Kansas Olathe Campus. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center in Gardner, Kansas, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Debra, known to most as Debbie, was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 3, 1954 to William Sturm, Sr. and Helen (Kanngiesser) Sturm. She graduated from Louisburg High School in 1972. Debbie married James Whitaker on March 22, 1975 in Louisburg, Kansas. They remained together until her passing, celebrating their fiftieth wedding anniversary in 2025. During that time, they began studying Taekwondo together, with Debbie reaching the rank of 2nd Degree Black Belt. She worked for Herff Jones for 38 years, before retiring as a Production Control Manager in 2015. Since her retirement, Debbie was able to spend more time with her hobbies – painting, genealogy, reading, watching horror movies, playing golf, and Mario Kart. She also enjoyed creating braided bracelets for friends and family.

Debbie is survived by her husband James Whitaker, of Gardner, Kansas; daughters Jemiah Whitaker-Thompson (Joel), of Omaha, Nebraska, and Tessa North (Chris), of Olathe, Kansas; grandson William Thompson; and four siblings: Claude Sturm, of Emporia, Kansas; James Sturm, of Emporia, Kansas; Sandra Kircher (Robert), of Lawrence, Kansas; and Denise Sturm-Cobblah (Asiedu), of Sedalia, Missouri. Debbie is preceded in death by her parents and brothers William Sturm, Jr. (Debbie) and Gary Sturm (Karen).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be given to local Books on Wheels programs. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

