Debra L. Griggs

September 6, 1954 — January 22, 2026

Rogers, Arkansas

Debra (Debbie) L. Griggs, age 71, passed away with her daughters by her side on January 22, 2026. Debbie was a beautiful person inside and out that was known for her kind and gentle nature, and her devotion to her family and friends. She was a light that people were drawn to, and the pillar of strength for so many that knew her.

Debbie was born on September 6, 1954, to Doris (Spaht) McGregor and the late Lester McGregor in Neodesha, KS. She had five sisters who remained her closest friends throughout her life. She is survived by her sisters Judy Ysusi (Louis), Jean Anne Gaddy (Steve), and Donna Sanchez (Jay), and was preceded in death by her sisters Janice and Tonya. She also had many friends she loved like sisters and held just as close.

After moving to the Kansas City area, Debbie graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and then went on to nursing school. Caring for people came naturally to her, so she was able to touch the lives of many as a nurse. A few years after nursing school, she married her late husband, Steve Thompson, and moved to Cherryvale, KS where they had two daughters, Stephenie Thompson-Rush (Curtis) and Nicole Kilgore (Brett). After Steve’s passing when their daughters were just three and five years old, Debbie continued to raise her girls with strength, love, and unwavering dedication. She later married her late husband Raymond Griggs, and moved to Leon, KS. Through the marriage, she gained two stepdaughters, Jessie Reese (Matt) and Sallie Sooter (Rod). Debbie loved them as her own, and they loved her just the same.

Her greatest joy was being a grandmother. She was endlessly proud of her ten grandchildren: Tillie, Seamus, and Mae Rush; Maddex and Rhys Kilgore; Nixon, Duram, and Truit Reese; and Blake and Beckett Sooter. Few things made her smile more than being asked how many grandchildren she had as she always answered with pride, “Ten.” She loved spending time with them. Watching them grow, laugh, and do what they love brought her immense happiness, and she treasured every moment with them.

Debbie also loved spending time at the lake. Her parents retired by Beaver Lake in Rogers, AR, and she spent as much time there as she could before moving there permanently with her late husband, Raymond, after their daughters graduated high school. Many of her most cherished memories were with family and friends at Beaver Lake.

Debbie was a special person who found joy in the simple things: tending her flowers, watching birds, caring for her garden, listening to music, cheering on her favorite sports teams, and going on walks with her beloved dog, Sam. She will be remembered for her gentle heart, her steady presence, and the way she made people feel safe and cared for. She leaves behind a family who loved her deeply, but her legacy lives on through all those who were blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Ascend Hospice, Debra Griggs Memorial Donation, 4550 W 109th St Unit 210 Overland Park, KS 66211.

Service are pending at this time. Please check this site for further updates.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.