August 13, 1936 – January 21, 2026

G. Byron Stephens died Wednesday, January 21st while in long-term hospice care at Villa St. Francis Care Center in Olathe, Kansas. He was 89 years old. Byron was born August 13, 1936, in Topeka, KS to George B. Stephens, aviation industry engineer for Boeing and Rockwell, and Wilma Mae Stephens, nee Woods, organist and music teacher.

He was a life-long ham radio operator – call sign W0RKC. After first studying music and organ, Byron earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering while working full time as a broadcast engineer at KARD-TV in Wichita, Kansas, and was admitted to the prestigious engineering honor societies of Tau Beta Pi and Eta Kappa Nu.

After graduation, he worked for Kaiser Aerospace and Electronics designing Heads-Up Displays for the U.S. Navy’s F14 Jet. He then completed a 30-year tenure with King Radio which later became Bendix King, Allied Signal, and Honeywell.

He was a brilliant avionics engineer specializing in autopilot and high frequency (HF) communications for military, government, and civil aviation including the US Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force aircraft and the President’s “Marine 1” Sikorsky Helicopter.

Byron designed the communication system and worked closely with the team who built and flew the Rutan Voyager, the first airplane to circumnavigate the world without refueling, and is now in the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

He traveled to Australia to successfully field test the advanced aircraft communications systems he designed for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. He later was sent to Central America, England, and Japan to manage high priority avionics engineering projects.

Byron was a long-time member and Assistant Director of Trails West Barbershop Chorus in Olathe, Kansas, and was a choir member and organist for the First Baptist Church in Ottawa, Kansas for over 50 years. He loved jazz music, especially legendary artists such as Dave Brubeck, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie and Duke Ellington. Byron admired George Gershwin and learned to play Rhapsody in Blue. He enjoyed performing music ranging from Bach and Handel to Rogers & Hammerstein.

Byron married Beulah Carder on June 3, 1962, and they had two children, daughter Sharon, born June 1963; and son Stacy Ray, born August 1965. After Beulah’s death in 2009, he married Trona Ammon in 2011.

He is preceded in death by his son Stacy, May 1973, and wife Beulah, May 2009. He is survived by wife Trona; daughter Sharon; sister Marilyn Hartman (Stephens); brother-in-law Paul Hartman; sister-in-law Linda Carder; brother-in-law Leon Carder; nephews Steven Hartman, Michael Hartman, Leonard Carder; and niece Loria Preston (Carder).

There will be a celebration of life service at noon, Monday, February 23, 2026, at Villa St. Francis, 16600 W.126th Street, Olathe, Kansas. Interment of his ashes is planned for May at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, southeast of Wellsville in Miami County, Kansas.

