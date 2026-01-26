JCCC Updates: JCCC to host national Declaration of Independence exhibition to celebrate 250th anniversary of the United States

In collaboration with Humanities Kansas, the Kansas Studies Institute at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will host “ Declaration 1776: The Big Bang of Modern Democracy ,” from January 29 through March 15. This traveling exhibition from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History will be on display in JCCC’s CoLab Collaboration Center (Office and Classroom Building 100) at 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park.

More about the exhibition

The “Declaration 1776” exhibition uses primary sources to illustrate how Americans and people across the world have been inspired by the Declaration in their pursuit of equality and self-determination. The exhibition also includes a section titled “Kansas 1776,” which explores life on the land that would eventually become the state of Kansas 250 years ago.

“‘Declaration 1776’ is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for Kansas communities to participate in the national commemoration of America’s 250th right in their own hometowns,” said Julie Mulvihill, Executive Director for Humanities Kansas. “We look forward to robust community conversations about America’s founding document and its impact on the world.”

When the Declaration of Independence was issued, the idea that “all men are created equal” was revolutionary. With this seminal document, the Founding Fathers unleashed an open-ended driving force that would shape modern history. Around the world, other countries have declared independence, taking the U.S. Declaration of 1776 as a model.

Kansas Day celebration and panel—January 29

To kick off the exhibition on January 29, JCCC will host “Celebrating USA 250 Exhibit and Kansas Day: A Panel Discussion” in the CoLab. From 11 a.m. to noon, join a panel of historians from JCCC that will discuss topics from the “Declaration 1776” exhibit and its impact on the world, Americans, and Kansas history. All are welcome, and light refreshments will be provided.

“We are thrilled that JCCC is part of kicking off the USA 250 celebration this year,” said Dr. Tai Edwards, director of JCCC’s Kansas Studies Institute. “We are looking forward to celebrating the day Kansas became a state with a group of JCCC historians expounding upon some of the topics addressed in this exhibit, including Kansas history.”

Humanities Kansas

The Kansas tour of “Declaration 1776” is presented by Humanities Kansas (HK), an independent nonprofit leading a movement of ideas. Since 1972, HK’s programming, grants, and partnerships have documented and shared stories to spark conversations and invite new insights. Together with statewide partners and supporters, HK encourages Kansans to draw on diverse histories, literatures, and cultures to create connections with one another and strengthen Kansas communities and our democracy.

This exhibition is sponsored in part by the State of Kansas through the Kansas Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the United Methodist Health Ministry Fund.

Learn more