Jean Irene Geddes

Sunday, August 7th, 1932 – Monday, January 19th, 2026

Jean Irene DeNoon Cassity Geddes went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 19, 2026 where she was living and being cared for by her son Donald Cassity and daughter-in-law Annie in Sweetwater, TN.

Jean was born August 7, 1932 in Olathe, Kansas where she grew up and spent most of her young adult life.

Jean leaves behind a legacy of life through her three sons and one daughter:

George Cassity of Henderson, Nevada, Robert Cassity of Cleveland, Tennessee and Donald Cassity of Sweet water, Tennessee and daughter Kathryn Cassity-Schmidt of Solomon, Kansas.

It’s through these children that Jean became a grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother. Terms of endearment that leaves each of them with pieces of her heart.

Jean excelled in her career as a cosmetologist, owning and running her own salon in Olathe, Kansas for many years. It was through her business that she made life long friends, and many more as she ventured out into other areas of work life paths.

Jean possessed a warm, unique personality and an embracing passion for life. Her charisma for laughter was contagious and her love for the Lord unwavering.

Though her loss will be grieved by many, those that knew her should honor her life by always remembering her fun loving ways and how she lived her life with joy and enthusiasm.

Jean is preceded in death by her first husband, Milton Cassity of Salt Lick, Kentucky and Thomas Geddes of Niceville,Florida and granddaughter Anna Jean Cassity of San Diego, California.

Jean is survived by her son George Cassity, wife Elsie and their son James Cassity of Henderson Nevada; son Robert Cassity and his two children Shane and Heather Cassity of Warwick, Rhode Island ; daughter Kathryn Cassity-Schmidt and her daughter Laurol Overlease and son-in-law Aaron Overlease all from Solomon, Kansas and son Donald Cassity and wife Annie and their tree daughters Allison Cassity, of Lexington Oklahoma; Caitlin Downing of Wichita, Kansas and Erin Smyth of Johnson City, Tennessee

Jean lost both her parent George and Anna Louise DeNoon through her adult years. Grieving them each day of her life.

May God bless each and everyone who Jean touch through her journey through life.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M., Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home (106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030). Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery22668 S. Waverly, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083. Online condolences may be left at www.martinbeckercarlson.com

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.