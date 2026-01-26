May 15, 1946 — January 18, 2026

Merriam, KS

Linda Bratton, age 79, of Merriam, Kansas, passed away in her home January 18, 2026. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose life was defined by her love for her family.

Linda was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Sylvia Groves. She is survived by her brother, Robbie Groves. Linda now joins those who passed before her, including her parents and two sisters, Yvonne Hobbs and Elizabeth Waugaman.

Linda’s greatest legacy is her family. She is survived by her son, Paul Bratton, and his wife, Kelly, whom Linda loved dearly. Her spirit lives on through her three cherished grandchildren, Logan, Alex, and Allison, who were the lights of her life and her greatest source of pride.

A resident of the Merriam community for many years, Linda will be remembered for her dedication to family, resilience, selflessness, and sense of humor. Her kindness and warmth she extended to those around her will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

