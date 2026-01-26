fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Linda Bratton

Share this story:

May 15, 1946 — January 18, 2026
Merriam, KS

Linda Bratton, age 79, of Merriam, Kansas, passed away in her home January 18, 2026. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose life was defined by her love for her family.

Linda was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Sylvia Groves. She is survived by her brother, Robbie Groves. Linda now joins those who passed before her, including her parents and two sisters, Yvonne Hobbs and Elizabeth Waugaman.

Linda’s greatest legacy is her family. She is survived by her son, Paul Bratton, and his wife, Kelly, whom Linda loved dearly. Her spirit lives on through her three cherished grandchildren, Logan, Alex, and Allison, who were the lights of her life and her greatest source of pride.

A resident of the Merriam community for many years, Linda will be remembered for her dedication to family, resilience, selflessness, and sense of humor. Her kindness and warmth she extended to those around her will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.

Previous article
Robert Campbell Ross
Next article
Debra L. Griggs

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.