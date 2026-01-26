Wednesday, April 20th, 1949 – Tuesday, January 20th, 2026

Rickey Wayne Lees, 76, of Baldwin City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Olathe Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00–3:00 p.m. on February 1, 2026, at Warren Place, 136 E. Warren St., Gardner, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Rick was born on April 20, 1949, in Pratt, Kansas, to Ralph Lees and Florence (Lowen) Lees. On August 14, 1971, in Pratt, Kansas, Rick married Linda Bergner. Together, they shared 54 years of marriage built on love, loyalty, and deep devotion to family. Rick proudly served in the Army National Guard in the 1st Battalion 161st field artillery and was honorably discharged January 8th, 1976.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in criminology, he began his career with the Olathe Police Department in 1975. He was later promoted to Sergeant and served as a Detective in the Investigations Division starting in 1981. During his career, Rick supervised the Crime Prevention and Communications Units, served as a Polygraph Examiner, and was a member of both the Metro Squad and the Hostage Crisis Negotiation Team. He remained highly respected throughout the Kansas City metro area for his polygraph work well into retirement.

Rick found his greatest joy in spending time with his family and friends. Above all, he loved watching his grandchildren participate in their sports and activities. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling with those he loved. A lifelong K-State fan, Rick could often be found tailgating and cheering on the Wildcats. While traveling, he took great pleasure in discovering local breweries and enjoying good food along the way.

Rick is survived by his wife, Linda, of Baldwin City, Kansas; children, Kyle (Karla) Lees of Gardner, Kansas, and Kelly (Lucas) Yarnell of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Donna (Larry) Gariss of Santa Rosa, California; grandchildren, Kellon (Kaley) Lees, Dylan (Madi) Mabrey, Riley Lees, Makenzie Mabrey, Kendall Yarnell, and Zack Yarnell; great-grandchildren, Jett, Kya, Kellon Jr., and Parker; and nephews, Mike, Mark, Mitch, and Jason. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rozella Whaley, and nephews Scott and Jeff.

Those wishing to honor Rick’s memory may consider a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. https://t2t.org/donate/

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.