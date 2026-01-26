Rita A. Wilkus

January 4, 1933 — January 23, 2026

Kansas City, MO

Rita Ann (Kincaid) Banhart Wilkus died on Friday, January 23, 2026 in the comfort of her home at St. Anthony’s Catholic Community in Kansas City, MO. Rita was born in Paola, KS, on January 4, 1933, to Ralph and Helen (Kaumans) Kincaid.

After moving to Kansas City, MO, she attended Catholic Grade Schools and graduated in 1950 from Glennon High School. She attended Ursuline Junior College in Paola, KS, and from there entered the Ursuline Convent where she served her Lord as Sister Mary Ralph. She taught in Kansas Catholic Elementary schools and served as principal at Holy Name School in Kansas City, KS, before leaving the Convent in 1966. Rita finished her education at St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS, graduating with a Masters Degree in Education and Administration. She taught at Westwood View Elementary, Our Lady of Unity in Kansas City, KS, St. Peter’s Catholic School in Brookside, and served as the librarian at Border Star Public School in Brookside, as Mrs. Banhart or Mrs. Wilkus.

Rita married Donald J. Banhart in 1967 at Holy Name Church in Kansas City, KS. They moved to Eldon, MO, where they lived until moving to Brookside in Kansas City, MO, in 1972. Rita and Don were parents to Staci, David, and Paul, and foster parents to five other children. Donald died in 1982 from a glioblastoma brain cancer. Rita was a widow for five years before marrying James D. Wilkus at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in 1987. They moved to Roeland Park, KS, in 1988, where they lived for 34 years before moving to St. Anthony’s independent living in Kansas City, MO. Jim died there in August of 2022.

Rita was a volunteer at Villa of St. Francis in Olathe, KS, as well as St. Mary’s food kitchen in Kansas City, KS, and St. Agnes clerical offices. She served at St. Agnes as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and a Eucharistic Adorer. Rita was a member of the St. Agnes Altar and Rosary Societies, the monthly Happy Hour Group, Ladies of Charity, Catholic Alumni Club, and the Ursuline Associates.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Helen; husbands Donald J. Banhart and Jim Wilkus; brothers Bernard, James Gregory, Paul, Ben and Timothy; grandchild Forrest D. Wilkus; nephew Douglas Kincaid; and many other relatives.

Rita is deeply missed and survived by her children Staci Banhart, David J. Banhart, and Paul (Laura) Wilkus; sister Delores (Richard) Schoneburger; brothers David and Joseph (Linda) Kincaid; grandchildren Trevor Banhart, Vira Wilkus, Avery Wilkus, Dylan J. Banhart, Karly Banhart and Jimmy P. Banhart; one great grandchild Vivian Banhart; as well as many other dear friends and extended family.

There will be a Visitation on Thursday, January 29th at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO, beginning at 5pm with the Rosary prayed at 6:30pm and the Visitation concluding at 7pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10am on Friday, January 30th at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5250 Mission Road, Roeland Park, KS. Following Mass, there will be a luncheon in the Parish Hall before the burial at 2pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in Paola, KS.

In lieu of flowers, the Rita requested memorial contributions be made to the St. Agnes Adoration Chapel in her memory.

