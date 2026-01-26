Robert Campbell Ross

June 7, 1936 — January 18, 2026

Shawnee

Robert “Bobbie” Campbell Ross, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and esteemed member of his community, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2026, in Kansas, USA, at the age of 89. Born on June 7, 1936, in Scotland, Bobbie lived a full and vibrant life until his passing from natural causes.

Bobbie dedicated his professional life to the field of mining engineering, where he was known for his hard work and expertise. His career took him across vast terrains and deep into the heart of the earth, reflecting both his adventurous spirit and commitment to his profession.

Outside of his career, Bobbie had a passion for flying and motorcycles—pastimes that allowed him to soar above the clouds and race along the open roads. Above all, his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, whom he loved dearly and supported wholeheartedly. He went above and beyond for his family, ensuring they were always surrounded by love and care.

Bobbie was an active member of the Masons and the Saint Andrews Society, where he built lasting friendships and continued to honor his Scottish heritage.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, William and Jessie Ross, and his brother, Lawrence Ross. Bobbie leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish his memory: his devoted wife, Irene Ross; his daughter, Mandy Poe; granddaughter, Bailey Poe and her partner, Jeffrey Owens; and great-granddaughter, Layla Owens.

Services to honor and celebrate Bobbie’s life will be held on January 31st, 2026, at 1pm at The Amos Family Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas.

Bobbie will be missed by all who knew and loved him. His warmth, kindness, and unwavering love remain a testament to the extraordinary man he was. May his soul rest in peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.